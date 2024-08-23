Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, on his last day in Delhi, was seen singing the song 'Dost dost na raha' from the 1964 film Sangam. Watch the video here

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took everyone by surprise during his visit to New Delhi when he sang a Bollywood classic song at his farewell ceremony. The PM visited India for the first time since he assumed office in 2022. During his stay at the Taj Hotel in the capital, PM Ibrahim sang the song 'Dost dost na raha' as other musicians complimented the song with their musical instruments.

The song 'Dost dost na raha' is one of the most popular Hindi songs of all times. It is from the film 'Sangam' that was released in 1964. 'Dost Dost Na Raha Pyar Pyar Na Raha' sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar is a poignant number that expresses the pain of broken friendships and unfulfilled love. The song was penned by Shailendra and features Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala.

Sharing the video of him singing, the Taj Mahal hotel wrote, "It was a pleasure to witness Honorable Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim showcasing his love for Bollywood music during his farewell ceremony at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi".

It was a pleasure to witness Honorable Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim showcasing his love for Bollywood music during his farewell ceremony at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi.@anwaribrahim @PMOIndia @TajHotels pic.twitter.com/oZyrMXiMRk — Taj Mahal, New Delhi (@TajMahalHotel) August 22, 2024

Reportedly, the hotel organized a farewell ceremony for the PM after he expressed his love for the Hindi film industry and legendary actor Shammi Kapoor.

Anwar Ibrahim's India visit:

Anwar Ibrahim, 77, was on a visit to India from August 19 to 21. He was filmed singing the song during the farewell ceremony on his last day in the country.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on deepening engagement across various areas of partnership between India and Malaysia. Following the meeting, PM Modi announced that ties between India and Malaysia would be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The joint statement on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership declared, "The two Prime Ministers condemned terrorism and called upon states to reject terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"Both Prime Ministers underlined that no country should harbour terrorists and agreed to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice expeditiously, in accordance with domestic laws and international conventions," it added.