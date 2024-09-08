In a bizarre act, a fan flung a shoe at Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla during his concert in London. It turns out that the fan wanted an autograph from the singer on the shoe

'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla was recently performing at a sold-out concert in London A huge crowd had gathered to watch him perform live at the venue. However, the singer was seen pausing the concert briefly after he got hit by a shoe that was thrown at him by an audience member. Aujla paused the performance and reacted angrily at the fan who threw the shoe. The fan was soon taken away from the concert by the security team.

Demand for autograph gone wrong?

However, a viral tweet claims that the fan threw the shoe at Karan Aujla with the hope of getting the shoe autographed. However, it instead got him kicked out from the show.

A tweet from a fan page of Karan Aujla reads, "I just want to clear you everyone the guy who threw shoe at karan aujla he just wants him to sign on that shoe so that he threw that shoe on him so please don't promote a fake news. And that's not a Way to get autograph of any artist you can't do like that #karanaujla"

The tweet is accompanied by a video from the audience point of view. We see the fan indicating that he wants an autograph. He made a signature sign with his hand. However, Aujla was too angry to react to that.

How Karan reacted to getting hit by a show

The shoe landed straight at Karan's chest mid-concert. He paused and looked towards the fan in the crowd and said, "Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don't be throwing your shoes in shame. (Talking to a person) was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don't want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful."

As per Times of India, he also said, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” Another video showed the person who flung their shoe being escorted out of the venue by security.

Karan Aujla's India tour

After his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla is all set to embark on his India tour later this year from December 7 to December 21.With his growing populariry, the massive multi-city tour will kick off in Chandigarh and end in Mumbai, as he covers four cities, after travelling to Canada, United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Hot on the heels of making history at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music superstar will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ to Indian shores later this year.

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ will start in Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024).

The ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, 'Tauba Tauba' and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.