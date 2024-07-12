Who is Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali? The successful entrepreneur who helps run a Rs 2,000 crore company

Anjali Merchant, who is Radhika Merchant's older sister, plays an important role in her family’s business. Their father, Viren Merchant, is the founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare (EHPL)

Anjali Merchant, who is Radhika Merchant's older sister, plays an important role in her family’s business. Their father, Viren Merchant, is the founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare (EHPL), a major global contract manufacturer in India’s pharmaceutical industry.

Who is Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali?

Both Anjali and Radhika hold positions on EHPL’s Board of Directors. Anjali has had a notable career path at EHPL. Starting as General Manager in Business Development, she progressed to roles like Manager in Marketing and Client Outreach Executive. Her journey culminated in 2021 when she joined the board. Which notes her pivotal role in EHPL’s growth and expansion.

Outside EHPL, Anjali is also an entrepreneur. She co-founded Myloon Metals and is known as the co-founder and COO of Dryfix, a chain of hair styling and treatment clubs popular among Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Tabu.

