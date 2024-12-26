YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia took to his social media handle to share a near-death experience he and his girlfriend faced during their holiday in Goa

Ranveer Allahbadia

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps spent his Christmas evening in Goa with his girlfriend. The YouTuber revealed that he and his partner had nearly drowned in the sea and had to be rescued. He said that they were swimming in the ocean when they got caught in an underwater current.

Allahbadia took to Instagram to share the experience he and his girlfriend faced while holidaying in Goa. Sharing pictures from their trip, Ranveer wrote, "Merry Christmas to you all, from Goa. It's been the most eventful Christmas of my life."

He warned that it will be a vulnerable write-up. "We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation. We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current. This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion. It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you."

He further shared, "After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby. We're both good swimmers but the fury of nature is such that it WILL test your limits at some point. A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat. There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help."

Ranveer expressed gratitude to the family who saved him and his partner. "Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both. This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident. As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive. Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living."

The YouTuber who has millions of followers on Instagram and subscribers on YouTube also revealed why he chose to share this story on social media.

"Writing this because I've always shared these moments with you all. Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this! Last evening, I decided to call my brother @brother.salvador to convey the Christmas Eve incident. He performed a prayer for us where we thanked Lord Jesus Christ as well as the God above us. This has been a very very memorable Goa holiday for me. From discovering secret Murtis at @aliladiwagoa to touching the life-death barrier. I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever. We lived for a reason! Merry Christmas to you all and to your families. Thank you God, for life! "

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend?

Meanwhile, Ranveer has never revealed the identity of his girlfriend on his Instagram. He uses a sunflower emoji in his posts where she can also be seen posing with him. However, internet sleuths have figured out the identity of his girlfriend.

Turns out it is actress Nikki Sharma who was last seen alongside Arjun Bijlani in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyayay Shivshakti'. The two had simultaneously shared pictures from their Europe trip on social media. The similarity in Nikki Sharma's outfit in her posts matched with Ranveer's mystery girl giving away her identity.

