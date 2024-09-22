In the video, we can see Devi playing with her toy as Bipasha tries to talk to her, and we bet the little one’s mesmerising voice will leave you in awe

Devi, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Listen to this article 'Devi’s day every day': Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of daughter speaking in Bengali, fans gush x 00:00

Today, as the world celebrated Daughters' Day, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her little princess, Devi. In the video, we can see Devi playing with her toy as Bipasha tries to talk to her, and we bet the little one’s mesmerising voice will leave you in awe. Basu added a sweet caption while sharing the video on her social media.

Fans react to Bipasha Basu’s daughter’s day post

As Bipasha shared the clip of her heartwarming conversation with her baby girl, she wrote, "Daughters Day Every Day. Devi’s Day Every Day." This led to a flood of sweet reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "Omg she is speaking such good Bong." Another commented, "Aww, her voice is as sweet as honey... Happy Daughter's Day, Devi." A third fan wrote, "Felt great.... Devi is speaking Bengali with such cleverness... And it felt very good to hear Bengali from you too... Awesome.. Dugga Dugga."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story

Bipasha and Karan's love journey began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met. They later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz', starring Dino Morea. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York', among many others. She was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover and is streaming on MX Player.

Karan Singh Grover’s work front

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. He has also appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3' and 'Bhram'. Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand.