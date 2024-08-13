Rishab and wife Pragathi Shetty took to social media and shared a video of their daughter Raadya. He also shared his thoughts in the caption in mother tongue, Kannada. Take a look at the adorable video

Rishab and Raadya Shetty

Listen to this article Rishab Shetty shares adorable moments of daughter Raadya Shetty x 00:00

Rishab Shetty has indeed created waves with the phenomenal success of Kantara. We know, the actor is also a devoted family man. Whether it’s a festival or any special occasion, he never misses a chance to celebrate and enjoy quality time with his family. This was evident in the adorable video he shared of his daughter Raadya, capturing all the precious moments of her joy. This also speaks volumes about how much Rishab loves his family.

Rishab and wife Pragathi Shetty took to social media and shared a video of their daughter Raadya. He further jotted down the caption -

"ಎಂಥಾ ಚೆಂದನೇ ಇವಳು,

ಸಾವಿರ ಹಬ್ಬಗಳ ಮಗಳು🥺❣️

#Raadya #RishabShetty #RishabShettyFilms #LaughingBuddha"

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1' and along with that the actor is in talks with Bollywood's director Ashutosh Gowariker.

After the humongous success of Kantara in 2022, Rishab Shetty announced the film's prequel. Titled Kantara Chapter 1, it will explore the secrets of the divine land from Tulunadu. Amid the craze for the thriller, the makers released the first look poster along with an intriguing teaser last year.

The teaser begins with Rishab's Shiva running in a forest when a ring of fire surrounds him. A divine voice says, "Light. Everything is visible in light. But this is just not light." As he looks up at the moon, the voice continues saying, "It's vision. Vision that shows us what is, what was, and what will be tomorrow. Can you see it?"

The second half of the teaser shows Rishab's transformation into a beast-like person, who could be a 'legend'. With twinkling eyes, a thick beard, and long hair, the actor ups the anticipation. Smeared with blood, Rishab intrigues the viewers with yet another unique concept embedded in Indian folklore.

Kantara introduced the folk culture of Bhoota Kola followed by the Tulu community in the South of India. The film was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Owing to the success and acclaim received by the original Kannada version, the makers decided to release it in Hindi a couple of days later. The prequel is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. The release date is yet to be announced.