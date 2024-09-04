The actress shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and the younger daughter Alisah Sen, take a look at the heartwarming video

Renee Sen and Sushmita Sen

Listen to this article Sushmita Sen pens emotional birthday note for her 'first love' and 'precious' daughter Renee x 00:00

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen has turned 25 on Wednesday, and the actress couldn’t be happier. Sushmita took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming post on her daughter’s birthday.

Sushmita Sen wishes her daughter Renee Sen on her birthday

The actress shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and the younger daughter Alisah Sen. She also penned a long note in the caption, celebrating her daughter, whom she adopted in 2000.

The actress wrote in the caption, “#Beautiful. Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. And my love at first sight!!! This song will forever play in my heart…carrying you…humming along…waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me 'Maa'. I thank God, for gifting me YOU!!! Beyond precious you remain”.

She further mentioned, “Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments…and it’s only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl”.

About Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee's work front

On the work front, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee is slowly making her way up in the film industry. The young one had earlier featured in a short film titled 'Suttabaazi' in 2020 in 'Dramayama' in 2021. She also turned singer for the web series 'Taali' that had her mother as the protagonist. Now Renee has worked in her first big commercial Hindi entertainer.

Renee worked as an intern assistant director for Anand Tiwari's 'Bad Newz'. The film that stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead was released in theatres today. Marking the release day, Renee penned a gratitude note to be able to work on the movie and learn the technical aspects of filmmaking. She also shared BTS pictures from the sets of the film in her post.

She wrote, "Working on BAD NEWZ has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better… our wonderful crew has taught me so much and I’ve made friends for life. I’m so grateful to our director @anandntiwari ! Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to you directing me someday 😃 @dimplemathias @bindraamritpal thank you for giving me such a great start @_aman49 and our direction team… thank you so so much for teaching me and for all the memories… you’re an important part of my journey. Special mention to Reshma Shetty Ma’am for making this happen. We did it team!!! Cheers to the best BAD NEWZ".

(With inputs from IANS)