Actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time beau Antony Thattil in a traditional ceremony in Goa on December 11. The couple shared photos from the ceremony, showing moments of pure joy and happiness as they tied the knot, promising to stay together forever. The photos show the happy couple during the various wedding rituals surrounded by relatives and loved ones cheering for them.

The photos show the bride and groom in two different looks - Keerthy is seen wearing a maroon saree in one, and a yellow-green combination in another. One photo shows the couple pose with their cute pet dog. "#ForTheLoveOfNyke," the actress wrote with the post. Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the upcoming action film Baby John, commented, "So beautiful congratulation."

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil's relationship

They made their relationship public last month. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “15 years and counting It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

In the photo, taken during Diwali, Antony Thattil is seen holding up a firecracker, lighting it as he raised it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera.

For the unversed, Antony Thattil is a businessman with multiple ventures in both Kochi and Dubai. Originally from Kochi, Kerala, he is the owner of one of the region's leading resort chains.