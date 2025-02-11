Deepika Padukone will appear on Pariksha Pe Charcha. The promo shows her interacting with the students, engaging in fun activities, and reminiscing about her days at school

Deepika Padukone Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone to appear on PM Modi-led Pariksha Pe Charcha, thanks him for his commitment towards mental health x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone will feature on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. She has been roped in to address students who are set to appear for this year's Board examinations. Deepika took to Instagram and thanked PM Modi for his commitment towards the cause of mental health.

Deepika Padukone to appear on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Sharing a clip of the promo from Pariksha Pe Charcha featuring Deepika Padukone, PM Modi wrote on his Instagram stories, "Among the most common topics exam warriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic.”

Re-sharing the same, Deepika wrote, "Thank you honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your commitment towards the cause of mental health. I look forward to launching our episode tomorrow."

The episode will be aired on February 12. The promo shows the actor interacting with the students, engaging in fun activities, and reminiscing about her days at school revealing that she was a naughty kid.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Besides Deepika, other eminent personalities like Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, Rujuta Divekar, Sonali Sabharwal, FoodPharmer, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji, and Radhika Gupta will also be part of the journey to empower students.

It is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning, which witnessed unprecedented growth in its 8th edition.

Since its beginning in 2018, PPC has evolved into a nationwide movement, garnering a staggering 3.56 crore registrations for its 8th edition in 2025. The overwhelming participation in PPC reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental well-being and holistic education. The program's interactive format, which involves open dialogue between students, teachers, and the Prime Minister, has further contributed to its success.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika recently featured in Rohit Shetty’s action-entertainer ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

After welcoming her daughter in September 2024 with her husband Ranveer Singh, she made her first professional appearance at designer Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary show. Interestingly, Sabya had also designed Deepika’s wedding outfits. She has been his favourite muse over the years.