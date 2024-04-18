10 years of 2 States: Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video, Karan Johar calls it the most amazing journey

10 years of '2 States': Arjun Kapoor took to social media to celebrate a decade of the love story that saw him opposite Alia Bhatt on screen

Stills from 2 States

10 years of '2 States': Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer based on the book by the same name by Chetan Bhagat was released a decade ago today. Arjun Kapoor who played a character based on the book took to social media to share a video celebrating 10 years of the film.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video, a mix of BTS and scenes from the film. Along with the video, Arjun can be heard saying in the video, "Nothing greater than the impact cinema translates into everyday life. I'm so so grateful to be a part of this very special film and beyond grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. Today as we complete 10 years of this film all I have to say is 'Story mein hero ho ya na ho story hero honi chahiye aur yeh waali story toh definitely hero thi". '

Filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions had backed the film. As the film completed 10 years, Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a scene from the film and wrote, "10 years of 2 states. One Love. The most amazing journey filled with warmth".

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is based on a story by Chetan Bhagat. Arjun Kapoor plays Krish Malhotra, an IIT graduate pursuing MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. He comes from a rich Punjabi Hindu family based in Delhi. He meets his classmate Ananya Swaminathan, who hails from a Tamil Brahmin family based in Chennai. They become friends and eventually fall in love and have to battle out the cultural differences between their families to make their relationship work.

Before Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came on board for the film, the movie went through multiple rounds of casting. The first choice for the lead pair in the film had been Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra and the film was to be directed by Siddharth Anand. Later, it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan and Asin Thottumkal would play lead roles and the film was to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The role of Krish Malhotra was also offered to Imran Khan, who instead chose to work on Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013).