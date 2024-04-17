Raveena Tandon opened up about the pay disparity in the industry during the 90s. She mentioned it 'money was very, very low'

During her long Bollywood career of more than thirty years, Raveena Tandon has seen some positive changes in the industry. She mentioned noticing more women on sets now, and the pay gap between male and female actors is shrinking. However, she reminisced about the unfairness of the situation in the 1990s.

Raveena Tandon on 'pay disparity' in the 90s

In a recent chat with Jist, Raveena Tandon talked about how she had to do a lot more movies to earn what her male colleagues were making with much fewer projects back then. She stated, “The money wasn’t great for actresses in those days,”

Raveena further added, “In those days, the money was very, very low, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. Male stars got much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say, 15 films. I can’t speak for everybody, I can’t generalise this. I had to do nearly 15–20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts (sic).”

Raveena Tandon who starred alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in her early films, discussed how male actors have the advantage of being able to do fewer movies compared to female actors. “In those days, Aamir and Salman were doing selective films while heroines would be working with many more heroes. But for everybody overall, the money was much less than today’s situation,” shared Raveena.

About Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was among the popular faces of Hindi cinema in the glorious 90s. The vivaciouss actress made her acting debut at the young age of 19 with the hit film 'Patthar Ke Phool'. The film was directed by Anant Balani and starred Salman Khan opposite Raveena. She then appeared in a couple of films which saw moderate success. In 1993, she also starred in her Telugu cinema debut Bangaru Bullodu, which was recorded as a hit at the box office.

