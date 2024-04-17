Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 15 films to their 1 Raveena Tandon reveals stark pay disparity with 90s co stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
<< Back to Elections 2024

'15 films to their 1': Raveena Tandon reveals stark 'pay disparity' with 90s co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Updated on: 17 April,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Raveena Tandon opened up about the pay disparity in the industry during the 90s. She mentioned it 'money was very, very low'

'15 films to their 1': Raveena Tandon reveals stark 'pay disparity' with 90s co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article
'15 films to their 1': Raveena Tandon reveals stark 'pay disparity' with 90s co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
x
00:00

During her long Bollywood career of more than thirty years, Raveena Tandon has seen some positive changes in the industry. She mentioned noticing more women on sets now, and the pay gap between male and female actors is shrinking. However, she reminisced about the unfairness of the situation in the 1990s.


Raveena Tandon on 'pay disparity' in the 90s


In a recent chat with Jist, Raveena Tandon talked about how she had to do a lot more movies to earn what her male colleagues were making with much fewer projects back then. She stated, “The money wasn’t great for actresses in those days,” 


Raveena further added, “In those days, the money was very, very low, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. Male stars got much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say, 15 films. I can’t speak for everybody, I can’t generalise this. I had to do nearly 15–20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts (sic).” 

Raveena Tandon who starred alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in her early films, discussed how male actors have the advantage of being able to do fewer movies compared to female actors. “In those days, Aamir and Salman were doing selective films while heroines would be working with many more heroes. But for everybody overall, the money was much less than today’s situation,” shared Raveena.

About Raveena Tandon 

Raveena Tandon was among the popular faces of Hindi cinema in the glorious 90s. The vivaciouss actress made her acting debut at the young age of 19 with the hit film 'Patthar Ke Phool'. The film was directed by Anant Balani and starred Salman Khan opposite Raveena. She then appeared in a couple of films which saw moderate success. In 1993, she also starred in her Telugu cinema debut Bangaru Bullodu, which was recorded as a hit at the box office.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next. Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani, will make her acting debut in the action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Aaman Devgn and she will be partnered together. Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because it's a very unique character.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raveena tandon bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK