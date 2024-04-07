Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani on her family's filmy roots: I hope I can make them proud

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, hopes to make her family proud by continuing their legacy in the film industry

Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is gearing up to step into Bollywood alongside Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn. They will be starring in a film directed by the National award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor. In a recent interview, Rasha talked about the responsibility of continuing her family's legacy in the industry.

Rasha comes from a family deeply rooted in Bollywood. Her mother, Raveena Tandon, is a renowned actress, while her grandfather, Ravi Tandon, was a respected filmmaker, and her father, Anil Thadani, is a notable film distributor. Speaking about her family background, she shared with Cosmopolitan India, “When you talk about my legacy, I have to say I look at my grandfather and my mom, and all the work they’ve done, and I hope I can even achieve half of what they’ve done. I am so proud of them, and I hope I can make them proud, and carry our legacy and name forward.”

Additionally, Rasha discussed her upbringing, mentioning how she preferred to stay out of the spotlight while growing up, “Mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone—it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn’t our work—while it can be fun, it can also be nasty.”

Raveena Tandon was among the popular faces of Hindi cinema in the glorious 90s. The vivacious actress made her acting debut at the young age of 19 with the hit film 'Patthar Ke Phool'. The film was directed by Anant Balani and starred Salman Khan opposite Raveena. She then appeared in a couple of films which saw moderate success. In 1993, she also starred in her Telugu cinema debut Bangaru Bullodu, which was recorded as a hit at the box office.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next. Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani, will make her acting debut in the action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Aaman Devgn and she will be partnered together. Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because it's a very unique character.