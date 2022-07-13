3 years of 'Super 30' & Hrithik Roshan’s other diverse performances!

Even as a regular guy, the superstar managed to leave a lasting impact with his role in films like 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobaara' and when it came to action, he redefined the genre with films like 'Agneepath', 'Bang Bang', and 'War', which was Hrithik’s highest-grossing release of all time

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/AFP

When Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, he was already a star and in a league of his own. While the film made him a sensation, and a national crush almost overnight, it was with films like 'Fiza', 'Koi Mil Gaya', and the 'Krrish' franchise that acted as a turning point in his career and established him as one of the finest talents in the country.

Also Read: Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan shares his foodie side on social media; co-star Deepika Padukone says “wait for me”

Through the course of his career, Hrithik has been part of several popular movies, all of which won him critical acclaim and were commercially successful – But the most intriguing aspect was the richly diverse characters he played from a sexy villain in Dhoom 2, a Moghul emperor in Jodhaa Akhbar, a quadriplegic in Guzaarish, a superhero in the Krrish franchise, and a mathematical genius in Super 30 which celebrates 3 years today. Each distinct, unique, and never stereotyped!

Even as a regular guy, the superstar managed to leave a lasting impact with his role in films like 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobaara' and when it came to action, he redefined the genre with films like 'Agneepath', 'Bang Bang', and 'War', which was Hrithik’s highest-grossing release of all time.

While the numbers WAR brought in shook the industry, all eyes are now on the superstar’s upcoming films – Hrithik returns to the silver screen after 2 years with 'Vikram Vedha', a film that has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The superstar’s look in the film broke the internet and was trending across social media platforms, testimony to the kind of anticipation surrounding the film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's weekend reunion with Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta in LA

Next up is 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, as both superstars come together for the very first time and have already become the onscreen couple to watch out for! The film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. If that wasn’t all, it also boasts of the latest technology and filming techniques.

The superstar is also readying for the installment of Krrish, a project touted to be one of the most expensive films of all time with a narrative that promises to leave you at the edge of your seat. There are also reports of a WAR sequel and the mythological drama Ramayan, details of which are expected to soon be announced.