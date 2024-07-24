4 Years of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

This film also introduced Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, transitioning from her role as a child artist in Rockstar to becoming the endearing girl next door

Dil Bechara

This film also introduced Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, transitioning from her role as a child artist in Rockstar to becoming the endearing girl next door, winning over audiences with her charm and talent.

4 Years of Dil Bechara

More than just a character, Kizzie Basu from 'Dil Bechara' became an emotion that captured the hearts of Sanjana Sanghi's fans. The bond between Manny (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizzie (played by Sanjana Sanghi) offered a love story that fans could not resist. This film also introduced Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, transitioning from her role as a child artist in Rockstar to becoming the girl next door.

Today, as the film clocks 4 years, Sanjana Sanghi’s heart is full, having come such a long way in this industry. Looking back at her debut, the Dil Bechara actress took to her social media and shared, “4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. " She started.

The actress continued, "Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over.❤️ Miss you Sush.♾️”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, 'Dil Bechara' is a poignant coming-of-age tragedy romance that captivated audiences worldwide. Released directly on OTT platforms in 2020, the film holds special significance as the last cinematic portrayal of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is continuously seeking justice for his untimely and shocking demise. On his 4th death anniversary, she asked for the same and said that she has full faith in the government and judicial system.

During a conversation with ANI, she said, "I have a lot of hope. That is why we have gathered today so that we can demand justice. I have full faith in our government and judicial system. And I have a feeling that we'll get to know what has happened. Honestly, and there are a lot of questions. He was fine till 13th. However, he was a little scared."

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence, which created a lot of controversy. The CBI was brought in to investigate the actor's death.

(With inputs from ANI)