'Brahmastra' clenched 3 prestigious National Film Awards in the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. It was a dual celebration for Karan Johar as the day marked 44 years of Dharma

Karan Johar with Ayan Mukerji Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karan Johar's dual celebration with 3 National Awards for 'Brahmastra' on Dharma's 44th anniversary x 00:00

Earlier today, Karan Johar received the National Award for Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) category for 'Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva'. He accepted the award alongside the film's director, Ayan Mukerji. 'Brahmastra' made history by winning three awards, including Pritam's win for Best Music Director and Arijit Singh's Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Kesariya'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar expresses gratitude on National Award win

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the film. He wrote, "Every time I step onto this stage, it’s always a different feeling of magic. But there’s one feeling that always remains – gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate – since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies! 🫶 @ayan_mukerji, here’s to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen – thank you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar's constant celebration

Johar also shared his joy over the dual celebration, as it was exactly 44 years ago that his father, Yash Johar, founded Dharma Productions. The production house’s first film, 'Dostana' (1978), directed by Raj Khosla and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Shatrughan Sinha, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that has seen Dharma soar to great heights.

After receiving the award, Karan Johar addressed the media, saying, "I can't take any credit for the special effects or the VFX component. 'Brahmastra' is entirely Ayan Mukerji's brainchild. It's his baby, his vision. He has created this entire world. I'm just here to clap loudly, support him, and very humbly accept this honor. But it's really all him."

Released in 2022, 'Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva' was a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 430 crores worldwide. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance. Set in the fantasy-action genre, the film had a runtime of two hours and forty-seven minutes, with a production budget of Rs 410 crores. The project took nearly 10 years to come to fruition, largely due to its ambitious use of VFX and intricate set design.

Even before Part 1 hit the cinemas, a sequel had been announced. It is reported that Ayan Mukerji will begin work on the second part in 2025.

Karan Johar's past National Awards

This is Karan Johar's third National Award. He received his first for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), which earned him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His second award came as a producer for the 2022 war-based action film 'Shershaah'. Meanwhile, this marks Ayan Mukerji's first National Film Award.