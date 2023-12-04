Aamir Khan threw party post Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, apologised to crew for film not working well 

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about working with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha and how he reacted after the film failed to perform at the box office

The 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan did not do well at the box office and it came as a shock to the team of the film. Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently spoke about the team's reaction to the reception of the film in theatres. The OTT release of the film was also lukewarm owing to the negative reviews around the film. Chhabra recently revealed despite the film bombing at the box office, Khan threw a party for the crew because he felt guilty.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mukesh said that when one sarts working with Aamir Khan you forget he is a superstar ad look at him as an extraordinarily hardworking newcomer. "We auditioned a total of 13,000 girls for the four central roles, after a while, we narrowed it down to 400, then 200, then 100, and then, finally, to seven. He said he would like to personally audition with each girl,” Mukesh said Aamir Khan said that he is only playing a supporting character in the film.

Asked what the mood was like after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' bombed, he said, “It doesn’t impact my agency professionally, but personally, you feel bad. After the movie flopped, I spoke to Aamir and Advait Chandan (director); we couldn’t believe the movie had been thrashed. For a film to flop is one thing, but a disaster is a whole different thing altogether.”

He continued, “Not too many people know this, but Aamir hosted a party for all of us in honour of the crew. He said, ‘Sorry the film didn’t work, but we should all meet’. Who does this? We were all wondering why they’re having a party, but they wanted all the departments to come together. Everyone was there, Advait, Pritam, Kareena, everyone was there, Amitabh Bhattacharya is singing songs from the film. Aamir kept saying that it was his fault.”

Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Khan reprised the role played by Hanks. The film earned less than Rs 130 crore worldwide and was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore.