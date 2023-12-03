Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amid Animal being called problematic Aamir Khans old interview saying directors who arent talented depend on violence goes viral

Amid 'Animal' being called problematic, Aamir Khan's old interview saying ‘directors who aren’t talented depend on violence’ goes viral

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, an old video of Aamir Khan has resurfaced on the internet

Amid 'Animal' being called problematic, Aamir Khan's old interview saying ‘directors who aren’t talented depend on violence’ goes viral

In Pic: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article
Amid 'Animal' being called problematic, Aamir Khan's old interview saying ‘directors who aren’t talented depend on violence’ goes viral
x
00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently riding high on the box office numbers with his recently released film 'Animal.' Starring Ranbir Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews and has been called toxic and misogynistic.


This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a movie that portrays toxic masculinity; his earlier releases 'Arjun Reddy,' starring Vijay Deverakonda, and 'Kabir Singh,' starring Shahid Kapoor, were no exceptions. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, an old video of Aamir Khan has resurfaced on the internet.


The video features the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star sharing his perspective on depicting violence and sex in films. In the video, Aamir said, “These are a few emotions that are very easy to provoke in the audience. Violence is one of these emotions and sex is another. These two emotions are most easy to provoke in a human being. The directors who aren’t that talented in creating a story, in showing emotions and creating situations, they depend heavily on violence and sex to make their films work. They think that if they show a lot of violence and sex in the film their film will be successful. I think this is a very wrong thinking. It is possible that they get success sometimes by doing this but this harms the society very much and I think it is a wrong thing to do.”


Amir Khan on violence and sex in a film #Animal
byu/whydekho inBollyBlindsNGossip

He added, “I think we are morally responsible, those who are in the cinema are morally responsible to a certain extent. The audience, youngsters who are watching us, it definitely affects their minds. We should keep this in mind when we make a film that we don’t show something that leaves a bad impact on the new generation. I don’t say that there should be no violence in films. It depends on the subject but there are ways of showing.”

For the unversed, Animal that crossed Rs 100 crore on opening day at the worldwide box office has entered the prestigious club at the domestic box office as well after day 2. 

After a massive opening, 'Animal' minted Rs 58.37 crore in Hindi language on its second day which took the film's total Hindi language collection to Rs 113.12 crore Nett in India. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 131.07 crore Nett in India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal ranbir kapoor Rashmika Mandanna anil kapoor Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK