Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, an old video of Aamir Khan has resurfaced on the internet

In Pic: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Amid 'Animal' being called problematic, Aamir Khan's old interview saying ‘directors who aren’t talented depend on violence’ goes viral x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently riding high on the box office numbers with his recently released film 'Animal.' Starring Ranbir Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews and has been called toxic and misogynistic.

This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a movie that portrays toxic masculinity; his earlier releases 'Arjun Reddy,' starring Vijay Deverakonda, and 'Kabir Singh,' starring Shahid Kapoor, were no exceptions. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, an old video of Aamir Khan has resurfaced on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video features the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star sharing his perspective on depicting violence and sex in films. In the video, Aamir said, “These are a few emotions that are very easy to provoke in the audience. Violence is one of these emotions and sex is another. These two emotions are most easy to provoke in a human being. The directors who aren’t that talented in creating a story, in showing emotions and creating situations, they depend heavily on violence and sex to make their films work. They think that if they show a lot of violence and sex in the film their film will be successful. I think this is a very wrong thinking. It is possible that they get success sometimes by doing this but this harms the society very much and I think it is a wrong thing to do.”

He added, “I think we are morally responsible, those who are in the cinema are morally responsible to a certain extent. The audience, youngsters who are watching us, it definitely affects their minds. We should keep this in mind when we make a film that we don’t show something that leaves a bad impact on the new generation. I don’t say that there should be no violence in films. It depends on the subject but there are ways of showing.”

For the unversed, Animal that crossed Rs 100 crore on opening day at the worldwide box office has entered the prestigious club at the domestic box office as well after day 2.

After a massive opening, 'Animal' minted Rs 58.37 crore in Hindi language on its second day which took the film's total Hindi language collection to Rs 113.12 crore Nett in India. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 131.07 crore Nett in India.