Abhay Deol takes a dig at use of filter and surgeries to look young while sharing throwback picture from his younger days

Pic/ Abhay Deol's Instagram

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star Abhay Deol took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture of himself from his younger days. In the caption, he wrote, "In these days of #filters and #surgeries, people are proving that all they want is to stay #foreveryoung.#throwback to when I was young(er). Any takers for aging? Going beyond the body?"

Abhay mentioned how the use of filters and cosmetic procedures proves that people do not take the concept of ageing well and they want to stay young forever.

But this is not the first time that Abhay has talked about body positivity. In his post made on June 5,2020, Abhay Deol talked about the change in the marketing strategies of fairness creams. Because of the awareness around the whole concept of fairness, brands no longer want to be directly associated with the terms like 'skin brightening/ whitening', or 'lightening creams'. Brands have started using subliminal terms like 'HD glow', 'White beauty', 'white glow', 'fine fairness', and so on.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol recently starred in the Netflix original series 'Trial By Fire' where he portrayed the role of a parent who lost his children to the fire at Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema in 1997. Deol admits that he had to dissociate himself from the grief that he encountered while playing the part of the distraught, yet resilient parent. “It was overwhelming, but at some point you have to put that thought at the back of your mind. That’s what I love about my job — while acting, one can’t think about these things because it is not relevant to the moment. You become the person [encountering the grief], and that’s the joy in the craft,” he said while talking to mid-day.com of the Netflix project that also stars Rajshri Deshpande as his wife.

In his 17 years of career, he has consciously chosen risky, anti-mainstream projects like this one, to satisfy his creative juices. Deol, in fact, counts himself among those who have been averse to fame. “Money and fame were never driving factors. I had a hate relationship with fame, because I grew up around it, and saw the toll it took on people. Hence, I made these choices that are termed risqué or unconventional.”