Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Abhishek Bachchan to be felicitated the Leadership in Cinema Award at IFFM 2022

Abhishek Bachchan to be felicitated the Leadership in Cinema Award at IFFM 2022

Updated on: 08 August,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Abhishek will also be delivering a special talk about his journey in Bollywood and the diversities of cinema

Abhishek Bachchan to be felicitated the Leadership in Cinema Award at IFFM 2022

Abhishek Banerjee/picture courtesy: PR


Actor Abhishek Bachchan will be at the 13th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, where he is going to be felicitated with the Leadership in Cinema Awards. Abhishek will also be delivering a special talk about his journey in Bollywood and the diversities of cinema.

Abhishek, who was last seen in a social comedy called Dasvi on Netflix, started his career with JP Dutta’s romantic drama, Refugee(2000), and completed 22 years in Indian Cinema this year. He has enthralled his audience with some of his powerful performances in movies, like Yuva, Bunty aur Babli, Sarkar, and Ludo, to name a few.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan & Kapil Dev to hoist flag at Melbourne film festival


Abhishek says, "I’m excited and looking forward to being part of celebrating all things movies and cinema in Melbourne. I’m elated to have been invited by IFFM and to be part of a festival that truly celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. For them to confer me with the Leadership in Cinema award is truly an honour for me and I’m thankful for the jury and the team of IFFM. To be in another country celebrating Indian pride and Indian content alongside my peers is something I’m truly looking forward to."

IFFM will be taking place, physically and virtually, from 12-20 August 2022.  After the pandemic, this is the first time it has come with its physical event since 2020 and 2021 were done virtually. It is one of the biggest Indian film festivals that take place outside of India and is also the only Indian film festival backed by the Victorian government in Australia. The event will be hosting some of the big names of Bollywood like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Shefali Shah, and Vaani Kapoor, to name a few.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan dubs for Anand Pandit's Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

abhishek bachchan karan johar taapsee pannu anurag kashyap shefali shah vaani kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK