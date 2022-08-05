Double dose of Bachchan Jr

Saiyami on the joy of working with Abhishek back-to-back on Ghoomer and Breathe 3

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher

After wrapping up work on R Balki’s Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher swiftly moved on to the shoot of the next season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. While the two projects are worlds apart in terms of their stories, format and treatment, one factor remained unchanged for Kher — co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The actor plays her cricket coach in Ghoomer, while the Amazon Prime Video thriller sees the two team up against a common enemy. Working with Bachchan on back-to-back projects is a delight for Kher, as she says, “Working with Abhishek has been a privilege. He is the most secure actor I have met. He is also an intelligent artiste, who is always so well-prepared on the set. He comes with a huge legacy, but you never feel it when you interact with him; he is one of the most humble and sensitive actors I have seen.”

The third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, directed by Mayank Sharma, is currently in post-production. With the second edition ending on a cliffhanger, Kher indicates that the upcoming instalment will resolve some unanswered questions. “The last season got a good response from the audience, and piqued their curiosity. J [Bachchan’s character] and Shirley [her character] have a unique bond. We have lots in store this season.”

