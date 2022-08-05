Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Double dose of Bachchan Jr

Double dose of Bachchan Jr

Updated on: 05 August,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Saiyami on the joy of working with Abhishek back-to-back on Ghoomer and Breathe 3

Double dose of Bachchan Jr

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher


After wrapping up work on R Balki’s Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher swiftly moved on to the shoot of the next season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. While the two projects are worlds apart in terms of their stories, format and treatment, one factor remained unchanged for Kher — co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The actor plays her cricket coach in Ghoomer, while the Amazon Prime Video thriller sees the two team up against a common enemy. Working with Bachchan on back-to-back projects is a delight for Kher, as she says, “Working with Abhishek has been a privilege. He is the most secure actor I have met. He is also an intelligent artiste, who is always so well-prepared on the set. He comes with a huge legacy, but you never feel it when you interact with him; he is one of the most humble and sensitive actors I have seen.”

Also Read: Saiyami Kher: Bollywood is witnessing a growth in the number of women directors

The third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, directed by Mayank Sharma, is currently in post-production. With the second edition ending on a cliffhanger, Kher indicates that the upcoming instalment will resolve some unanswered questions. “The last season got a good response from the audience, and piqued their curiosity. J [Bachchan’s character] and Shirley [her character] have a unique bond. We have lots in store this season.”


Also Read: Meet Saiyami’s cricket-obsessed grandmother

abhishek bachchan saiyami kher r. balki Amazon Prime Video bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK