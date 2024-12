Here's WHY Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff doesn’t like to fight

Action hero Tiger Shroff who will next be seen in Baaghi 4 took to his Instagram to reveal that he does not like to fight. Tiger chose Sabrina Carpenter’s 'Espresso' as background score

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for adrenaline-rushing action sequences, has revealed that he does not like to fight. Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes of a film. The actor revealed it was a rehearsal, but did not share what film it was from. For the background score, Tiger chose Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” for the video.

“Dont really like to fight…especially when its someone as fast or faster, so i try to visualize a song and make the choreo easy and fun to rem #bts #rehearsal (sic),” he wrote as the caption. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff turned cheerleader for the actor hero in the comment section and wrote: “No one can do what you do!!! And that’s a fact.”

Tiger will next be seen in the fourth installment of the “Baaghi” franchise.The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, who is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema. It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha. The film is set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

An action thriller, “Baaghi”, was first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

The second installment, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

“Baaghi 3” was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set to release on September 5, 2025.

