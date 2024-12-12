Sajid Nadiadwala announced the name of the lady rebel of the fourth installment of his much-loved franchise Baaghi. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt

Harnaaz Sandhu is the leading lady of Baaghi 4 (L)

The shoot for 'Baaghi 4' has commenced and recently the makers amazed the audience by releasing the first look from the film where Tiger can be seen in a fierce avatar, ready to take the world down. Now, Sajid Nadiadwala has shared a new update. The film will feature a new lady rebel opposite Tiger Shroff.

Baaghi 4 finds a new 'lady rebel', Sajid Nadiadwala announces

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to launch another talent Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu after successfully launching the careers of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty. On December 12th, 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu made history by winning the prestigious Miss Universe crown, and today, on the same date, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has announced her Bollywood debut with 'Baaghi 4'. Known for her charisma and elegance on the global stage, Harnaaz’s debut has already generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Tiger took to Instagram stories to congratulate the newest member of the film.

Under Nadiadwala’s banner, Harnaaz will share the screen with Tiger Shroff, bringing a fresh dynamic to the much-anticipated sequel. Her transition from pageantry to acting marks the start of a new journey in Indian cinema. With her stunning looks, poise, and confidence, Harnaaz is expected to leave a lasting impression in her first film.

It will be interesting to watch what Harnaaz brings to the table. Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani were the leading ladies in the earlier installments of the franchise.

Other details from Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 4

Directed by A Harsha, and written by Rajat Arora, 'Baaghi 4' makers also announced that the action drama film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt. The makers shared a post featuring Sonam and revealed that the famous Punjabi actress will also feature in Baaghi 4.

Makers also shared the first-look poster of Sanjay Dutt earlier this week and they just revealed the villain to us. The poster features 'Every Aashiq is a villain'. The poster has intrigued the audience and made them curious to know the story between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.

A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Baaghi 4 is set to release on 5th September 2025.