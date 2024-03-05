After getting trolled for her dietary choices, Malaika Arora has hit back at netizens who called her out for consuming meat after claiming to be a vegetarian in old interviews

Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi

Listen to this article Malaika Arora clarifies her 'veg-non veg' online debate with 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' finale potluck, watch x 00:00

Malaika Arora who was one of the judges of the recently concluded reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhal Jaa 11' has put an end to her veg-non veg debate online. The actress was being trolled for consuming meat and videos of her claiming to be a vegetarian in old interviews went viral. In the latest video from the sets of the dance reality show, Malaika clarified about the same.

On Tuesday, Farah, who was one of the show's three judges, shared a fun Reel video on Instagram, wherein other two judges -- Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, host Gauahar Khan and guest Huma Qureshi can be seen discussing about their lunch on the finale day of the relaity show.

Farah is seen saying, "today is the finale of Jhalak, or sab apne apne ghar se kuch laaye hain".

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika continues, saying, "I have bought vegetarian dishes -- kadi, aloo ghobi, methi paratha, and gazar ka halwa. All vegetarian Farah." The actress intentionally stressed on vegetarians as she was recently trolled for her dietary choices.

Arshad then asks Malaika "You were vegetarian some five years back, right?" To this, Malaika sarcastically adds, "I was 18 also many years back".

Arshad brought hara keema, and pao. Gauahar said that she has brought 'khichda', while the video ended with Farah showing off her Mutton Biryani.

The post is captioned, "Epic Finale needed and epic lunch!! Will miss our food sessions guyyyssss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The finale saw the presence of the cast of 'Murder Mubarak' -- Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor, who joined the contestants on stage for a dance. The team of 'Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge' -- Huma Qureshi, host Harsh Gujral and comedian Inder Sahani, also appeared on the episode.

The five finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 were Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra, but only Manisha, Shoaib and Adrija made it to the top three. Manisha Rani lifted the trophy. The actress created history, becoming the first-ever wild card to win the dance reality show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Wrap Party:

Style queen and fashionista Malaika Arora, a part of the judging panel on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,' was seen grooving to the iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The 'Om Shanti Om' director, who was also one of the judges this season, wrote in the caption on Instagram, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season." Actor Arshad Warsi was also a judge alongside the two. The video was from the wrap party of the dance reality show, which happened yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)