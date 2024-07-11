Aditya Roy Kapur kicks off MMA training for his next actioner that is slated to roll later this year

The actor with Rohit Nair; (right) Aditya Roy Kapur

After showcasing his action avatar in Rashtra Kavach Om (2022) and Gumraah (2023), Aditya Roy Kapur struck gold in the genre with The Night Manager (2023). Now, we hear the actor—who has Raj-DK’s Rakhtabeej in the pipeline—has another actioner in the works. While the project is expected to go on floors later this year, he has begun his physical training that includes induction to mixed martial arts (MMA).



A source says that Kapur has been putting in two hours of work every day with celebrity trainer Rohit Nair. “Aditya has always been dedicated to his fitness regimen, but this role demands him to be well-versed with MMA. He began training with Rohit a few weeks ago, as he is determined to bring authenticity to the part. He will continue training for the next two months before he faces the camera,” says the insider.

Nair, who previously worked with Ali Fazal and Mrunal Thakur, has designed an intensive training programme for the actor, focusing on kickboxing and MMA. The fitness expert says the idea is to not only introduce Kapur to the combat sport, but also enhance his physical prowess. “Aditya is dedicated and disciplined. His commitment to his fitness goals is inspiring, and I’m thrilled to work with him,” he states.

