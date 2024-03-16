Amitabh Bachchan cheered for his team Majhi Mumbai's final match against the Tigers of Kolkata. at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Pic/Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was rumoured to be admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Andheri, Mumbai, and undergoing angioplasty, has debunked reports around the same with his latest post from the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) finals. On Friday Big B cheered for his team Majhi Mumbai's final match against the Tigers of Kolkata. at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

He was seated next to Abhishek Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sharing a photo from the match on Instagram, and wrote, “What a humbling experience t his evening at the ISPL FINALS, to have spent time with the GREAT SACHIN .. and to learn and admire his incredible knowledge about Cricket.”

Fans were relieved to see this update from their beloved superstar in the middle of the night. One user wrote, “Live the most healthy life & your health remains best till infinite Bachchan Sahab.” “I am happy to see you very fit and fine,” added another.

Big B can be seen in full 'Josh' as he was cheering for his team. He was seen wearing a white hoodie that he paired with black joggers and sports shoes.

Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, which is the first-ever tennis ball cricket league where the matches are played inside a stadium. The inaugural edition has witnessed action between six teams - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Bangalore Strikers. The league kicked off on March 6.

Amitabh gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with his roles in a series of successful Bollywood films, many of which are now considered classics. Some of his most notable films include 'Sholay,' 'Deewar,' 'Zanjeer, 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Don,' and 'Shahenshah.' His deep baritone voice and commanding screen presence contributed to his unique appeal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)