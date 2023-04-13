Breaking News
Ahead of wedding anniversary, Ranbir Kapoor arrives in Mumbai with a bag of gifts for Alia Bhatt?

Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Bollywood actors and one of the most adorable celebrity couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14. On thursday evening, Ranbir was spotted at the airport with a luxurious Chanel shopping bag

Bollywood actors and one of the most adorable celebrity couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14. 


After dating eachother for over five years, the lovebirds solemnised their relationship in presence of their families and close friends at an intimate wedding ceremony, last year on April 14. 



Ranbir, who is basking in glory of his recent release, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening.


While he made heads turn with his stylish and uber-cool airport look, what grabbed our attention the most was the luxurious Chanel shopping bag which RK was carrying while exiting the airport. 

Taking a closer look at the photos, one can get a sneak peek of the goodies that are stuffed inside the Chanel bag. 

As Ranbir is planning to pamper his loving wifey, Alia with expensive gifts, we can't wait to find out what else Ranbir is going to do to surprise her on their very first wedding anniversary!

