Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Bol Bachchan'

As the film completed 10 years of its release today, actor Ajay Devgn took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from the sets

Picture courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Bol Bachchan' is one such film that helps you lift your mood -- especially when you are having a stressful day. As the film was completed 10 years of its release today, actor Ajay Devgn took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from the sets. In the throwback image, Ajay is seen holding a gun in his hands while Rohit is holding a camera and shooting him.

"Two Bol Bachchans shooting each other. #10YearsOfBolBachchan," he captioned the post.

Also Read: Catch me if you can, says Ajay Devgn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

'Bol Bachchan', the 2012 action comedy, also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani and Krushna Abhishek.

The film revolves around Abbas Ali (Abhishek), a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi. He stays there with his sister Sania (Asin) and they are legally fighting to get the title of their ancestral property. But the odds turn against them and they lose the case. Their well-wisher, Shastri Chacha, advises and convinces them to migrate to his village Ranakpur and assures Abbas that he will get him a job at his owner's place. The owner being none other than the powerful Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (Ajay).

Also Read: Rediscovering the Ramsays, aaram se

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy directing his film 'Bholaa', which will be released on March 30, 2023. The film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay also has 'Drishyam 2' in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever