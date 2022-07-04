Ajay Devgn wears director's hat once again for his film 'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa is set for release in theatres on March 30, 2023

Ajay Devgn/picture courtesy: Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

After his last directorial venture, 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn is set to direct another film, an emotional drama titled 'Bholaa'. The film stars Tabu and himself. The film is in the production stage and Ajay will finish principal photography on the film by August 20.

The actor shared the news on his official social media account and captioned, "It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Also read: 23 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Revisiting this Salman-Aishwarya-Ajay saga

Bholaa is set for release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ajay has Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2 lined up for release. He will also be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. For the unversed, Ajay made his directorial debut with 'U Me Aur Hum' in 2008 and later expanded his directorial stint in 'Shivaay' and 'Runway 34'.

Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2', which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Also Read: Rediscovering the Ramsays, aaram se