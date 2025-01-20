Akshay Kumar has reacted to the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident. The actor was speaking to the media in Delhi while promoting his film Sky Force

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar reacts to Saif Ali Khan getting attacked: 'Hats off to him' x 00:00

Actor Akshay Kumar called Saif Ali Khan "brave" for protecting his family during a shocking burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai. While Saif is currently recovering from multiple injuries at Lilavati hospital, Akshay at a press event for his film 'Sky Force' in Delhi heaped praises on his 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' co-star.

Akshay said, "It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good. We are happy. The whole industry is happy that he is safe. It was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him."

"Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I did a film with him called Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we do a film together, we'll make it Tu Khiladi)," he added.

About Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine. He was reportedly stabbed six times and was taken to the hospital by his elder son at around 3 am.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to 5-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Saif was supposed to head home on Monday but has been kept under observation for another day, confirmed COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.