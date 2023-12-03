Breaking News
Akshay Kumar's Sardar trail

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Over 500 men in turbans were roped in to reconstruct the Jallianwala Bagh massacre for the biopic on C Sankaran Nair

Akshay Kumar's Sardar trail

Akshay Kumar and C Sankaran Nair

Akshay Kumar's Sardar trail
The highly anticipated biopic on late lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair, featuring Akshay Kumar, is currently in full swing. Debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi is shooting an elaborate sequence depicting the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. For which, almost 500 Sardars have passionately gathered at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) ground in Andheri, where the sprawling set is built to shoot the pivotal scene.


The film, titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat's book, The Case That Shook the Empire—will capture the essence of his life and chronicle the lawyer's courtroom battle against the British Empire to uncover then Punjab Governor Michael O'Dwyer's role in the genocide. Nair served as a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council in 1915, but resigned after the massacre in 1919.


A source from the set informs that the shoot started last week. "A massive crowd is shooting the sequence. It will take over 10 days to shoot the scene," said the source of the film, which also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.


