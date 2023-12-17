Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Fit, fab, friends

Updated on: 17 December,2023 05:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Oberoi on finding inspiration and camaraderie with Hrithik Roshan over fitness on the set of Fighter

Akshay Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan

It’s a great alliance of sorts when Akshay Oberoi teamed up with Hrithik Roshan on the set of Fighter. A long-standing fitness enthusiast, Oberoi shared how he found a fitness buddy in his co-star. “Working with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter has given me a fresh perspective on fitness and maintaining a healthy body,” says the actor who plays Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, a skilled weapon system operator in the action-packed film.


Roshan, celebrated for his chiselled physique and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, serves as a fitness icon in Bollywood and a guidance for Oberoi. He acknowledges Roshan’s dedication and passion for fitness as truly inspirational, and the camaraderie fostered a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness in the industry. “Driving inspiration from my co-actor has given me fresh perspective on leading a fitter life. It’s not just about physical fitness; it’s a holistic approach that Hrithik embodies, and it’s truly motivating,” says the actor.



