Hrithik Roshan shares a fitness tip with his fans

Actor Hrithik Roshan is known for following a strict fitness regime and keeps inspiring his fans with his videos and posts to stay healthy. He shared a photograph on his Instagram handle where he can be seen working out and wrote in the caption, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue.#keepgoing".

In the picture, the actor was shirtless, wearing unbuttoned denim jeans, a yellow baseball cap and glasses. He was seen exercising on a bike and burning his calories. Many fans commented after his post and mentioned, "Body aise banao ki 4 log apko Greekgod se compare kare."

Another mentioned, "Inspiration max." While other fans wrote, "Woah."

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram page is filled with fitness videos motivating his fans to keep fit. In March this year, the star had dropped a picture of himself flexing his toned arm muscles. Along with the picture, he wrote, "When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break."

Stressing on the importance of a good diet and sleep the 'Krrish' actor further wrote, "It’s funny how food and sleep - the easy sounding ones is where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy."

Spilling beans on how meditation helped him stick to his routine and attain joy, Hrithik wrote, "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time , magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and 'War 2' with Jr NTR. 'Fighter' marks his reunion with 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The two along with Tiger Shroff delivered a massive hit in the form of 'War'. 'Fighter' also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

