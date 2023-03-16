Alia Bhatt cuddles Ranbir Kapoor as she rings into her 30th birthday in London, SEE!

A day after her birthday, on Thursday the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her intimate birthday bash in London to her fans and followers

(Pics courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

One of the most prolific and profound female actors in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday. The amazing actor who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over a decade now celebrated her special day in London with her family and friends.

A day after her birthday, on Thursday the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her intimate birthday bash in London to her fans and followers.

Giving a glimpse of her intimate birthday party to her fans and followers, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to Instagram where she dropped a string of lovely and unseen photos, featuring herself, her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt among others.

In the first photo, the birthday girl, Alia can be seen making a wish in front of her birthday cake with her eyes closed. She looks cute as she smiles while making a wish. The new momma looked gorgeous as she donned a bright pink pullover on her special day.

The second photo of her Instagram post is undoubtedly the most adorable one of all as in that, the actor can be seen cuddling her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, who is in a black sweatshirt. The couple can be seen sitting inside a restaurant. The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor looks handsome as he sported a heavy beard with a tied-up hairdo.

Swiping on to the third image, one can see Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt sitting inside a car with her winter jacket on.

As we swipe further, we see Alia Bhatt, dressed in a chic all-black ensemble, posing for a photo with her friend Tanya Saha Gupta.

In the fifth image, the birthday girl looks goofy as she sticks out her tongue while posing for a photo with her mother, Soni Razdan.

Further, the actor can be seen posing with her loved ones on the streets of London.

In another image, the birthday girl can be seen relishing a small plate of spaghetti and the last image shows Alia devouring a desert with cream and strawberries, with a sweet note that reads, ’30 years of Sunshine!”.

While captioning the delightful post, Alia wrote, “T H I T Y”, along with a sun emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lineup.