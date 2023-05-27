Actor Alia Bhatt has cancelled her abroad trip for the IIFA awards as her maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan is in a critical condition

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan is in a critical condition

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt skips IIFA awards as grandfather Narendra Razdan is in critical condition, say reports x 00:00

Actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan is currently in the hospital in a critical condition. Alia, who was scheduled to travel abroad for the IIFA awards, has now cancelled her trip.

In a report by ETimes, a source closer to the family revealed, "Mr. Narendra Razdan is Soni Razdan's father and Alia's grandfather. He has been in the Breach Candy hospital for quite some time now. He had a lung infection which got worse. In the morning the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He's 95 and as of now he's in the sunset hours. Alia turned back from the airport because she didn't want to be there at the award function while her grandfather was going through a very vulnerable time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' bagged three technical awards at the IIFA Rock night, which marked the beginning of the three-day 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) at Yas Island on Friday night.

The awards the film got were for Cinematography (Sudeep Chatterjee), Screenplay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha), and Dialogue (Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia).

On the work front, Ali Bhatt will be next seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahaani'. 'The film marks Alia and Ranveer's second film together. They earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy' directed by Zoya Akhtar. Alia also made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. The actress completed a decade as an actress last year and will be a part of Karan Johar's seventh directorial which is also a celebration of his 25th year as a Hindi film director.