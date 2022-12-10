Breaking News
Exclusive! Amit Sadh: Betrayal takes place a lot in our industry

Updated on: 10 December,2022 08:26 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amit Sadh joins the latest episode of 'Flashback with the stars'

Amit Sadh is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series 'Flashback with the stars.' Watch him recall his journey from TV to films and OTT. He also speaks about love, rejection and adulation, why he decided to make his chauffeur of 16 years his manager and much more!


Speaking about his journey he said, "When I feel angry, disappointed or someone has betrayed me, which happens a lot in our industry, I get into that dry well which is very dark. After sometime I snap out of it. I hope that I don't experience such hurt or betrayal again. One golden rule I follow is whenever someone asks me about somebody-I only remember the good that people have done. This helped me a lot."


