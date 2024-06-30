Amitabh Bachchan didn’t watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final for THIS reason, find out here!

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared his excitement on social media but admitted he didn't watch the match. He explained why and also talked about his emotional state

Amitabh Bachchan

On June 29, India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title after an outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Fans across the country were glued to their TVs during the intense final against South Africa.

Shortly after India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his feelings on his Tumblr blog. He shared that he didn't watch the match against South Africa because he believes the team loses when he watches.

His post read, "WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP .. 2024.. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension .. ALL DONE and over .. the TV was not seen .. we lose when I do ..! Nothing more enters the cerebrum .. just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"

Big B also showed his support for the team on X (Twitter). He wrote, “T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Bharat mata ki jai. Jai Hind. Jai Hind. Jai Hind.”

About Amitabh Bachchan recently

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly invested in real estate once again. The legendary actor has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 59.5 crore to purchase three office units in Mumbai.

According to FloorTap.com, the units are located in the Signature Building, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, and also come with three car parking spaces. The area of the office units is a sprawling 8,429 sq ft. Big B paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the spaces.

The property deal comes after Amitabh was reported to have purchased land worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug and another parcel in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore.

Last week, the superstar's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan bought six flats for Rs 15.42 crore in Borivali. He purchased the apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty. These six apartments cover a total of 4,894 square feet and were sold at Rs 31,498 per square foot. The sale agreement was signed on May 5, 2024. The apartments are on the 57th floor of a high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East and include 10 parking spaces.