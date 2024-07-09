Breaking News
Up and about: Did ya say, party?

Updated on: 10 July,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Turmeric-soaked Ranveer Singh made evident that he was the biggest party-starter at the Anant Ambani haldi ceremony that welcomed the crème de la crème of Bollywood.

Up and about: Did ya say, party?

Pics/Yogen Shah

Turmeric-soaked Ranveer Singh made evident that he was the biggest party-starter at the Anant Ambani haldi ceremony that welcomed the crème de la crème of Bollywood



Colours of love

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya twinned while Manushi Chhillar shone in orange, a shade that evidently flatters the actor

Kitne Orry the?

Having reportedly confessed that he has several doppelgangers, Orry had us wondering if his plus one for Ambani’s party was another one of him

Just in

Aditi Rao Hydari

Set to laugh

Seemingly different as chalk and cheese, there’s one thing that Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk have in common—the ability to humour audiences

The drama

Mrunal Thakur’s gulabi pink suit may have been a handful to handle in the rain, but it was enough to keep the attention on her as she posed with Maniesh Paul

Salman Khan ranveer singh aditi rao hydari Disha Parmar rahul vaidya Manushi Chhillar sara ali khan vicky kaushal Mrunal Thakur manish paul

