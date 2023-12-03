Ananya Panday flaunts t-shirt with 'Kapoor' printed on it, but it's not what you are thinking

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 December,2023 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a co-ord set with the word 'Kapoor' printed on it in black and white

Ananya Panday. Pic/Yogen Shah

On Saturday, actor Ananya Panday was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi. While she is known to slay her airport looks each time, this time it was a tiny print on her t-shirt that had everyone's attention. The t-shirt on her had 'Kapoor' printed in Devanagari script. Initially, fans assumed that she was going public with her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur by wearing the t-shirt. Turns out that is not the case. 


Some netizens quickly corrected her fans by saying that it is the logo of a brand by Dhruv Kapoor. "That’s designer Dhruv Kapoor label Kapoor. Logo ka dimaag mat kharab kijiye (Don't mess around)," commented a netizen. 


"The internet needs to chill. She is just wearing a Dhruv Kapoor outfit," wrote a user. 


 
 
 
 
 
During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, when Ananya was asked about her relationship status, the actress dropped hints while subtly confirming that she's dating 'The Night Manager', Aditya Roy Kapur. Continuing the trend of using movie titles in hints, Karan asked Ananya if she's 'Gumraah in love'. The actress responded by saying, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Gumraah and Aashiqui 2 were headlined by Aditya. When Karan prodded her further, she said, "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." In spite of multiple attempts to make Ananya answer the question, she refused to give details. Instead, Ananya said that they were friends. Citing a dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan said, "Pyaar dosti hai," and she replied, "We’re best friends." 

Ananya, who celebrated her 25th birthday on October 30, jetted off to the Maldives for the special day. She was reportedly with Aditya. At a recent party, Ananya was seen leaning on his shoulder in a leaked inside video. It was enough for netizens to believe that they're more than just friends.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film will be released on Netflix on December 26. 

Ananya Panday aditya roy kapur mumbai airport Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

