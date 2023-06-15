Ananya Panday is currently shooting in Delhi. The actress is reportedly shooting for a film with Akshay Kumar

Ananya Panday. Pic/Instagram

Ananya Panday takes spiritual route while in Delhi; visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

On Wednesday, actor Ananya Panday shared beautiful pictures from her visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. The actress who is currently shooting in Delhi visited the gurudwara and also shared pictures from her visit on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting near Sarovar, dressed in an all-white kurta set. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Sabr. Shukr. Simran."

Reportedly, Ananya Panday is in Delhi shooting for a project that also stars Akshay Kumar. As per reports, the film is based on the life of Lawyer C Sankaran Nair. The film has reportedly been titled 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' and stars Akshay Kumar in the title role of a lawyer-activist. Ananya will be seen playing the role of a fiesty junior lawyer in the film. In May, the team was shooting for the film in Uttarakhand. During his visit in the state, Akshay Kumar also took a trip to Jageshwar Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan'. She will next be seen in the film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25.

Apart from that, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.