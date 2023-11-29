Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ghost of the past returns to haunt

Ghost of the past returns to haunt

Updated on: 29 November,2023 02:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Sources say Kartik to kick off Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot from March in Mumbai; makers keen to reunite with Tabu for the horror comedy

Ghost of the past returns to haunt

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu

Listen to this article
Ghost of the past returns to haunt
x
00:00

In March, Kartik Aaryan announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a Diwali 2024 offering. Behind the scenes, director Anees Bazmee and the team have made brisk progress on cracking a fitting sequel. So much so that we hear the director will take the third instalment on floors in March 2024.


Sources from the creative team reveal that the horror comedy, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), will be based in a north Indian town. Next week, the directorial team will go scouting for locations in the northern and central belt. A source reveals, “Anees won’t be a part of this recce as he will travel to the US in December. He will return to India in January and finalise the locations from the shortlist. The first schedule will kick off in Mumbai, where the director plans to shoot some dramatic portions with the leading man and supporting cast. After that, they will head to a north Indian town for the second schedule.”


Anees Bazmee


In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan played the character of Ruhaan, who, when caught in a sticky situation, poses as Rooh Baba and claims to drive spirits away. Earlier this year, the actor, Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar cracked a concept that takes Rooh Baba’s narrative forward. “Anees completed the script last month. Though Kartik will reprise his role of Rooh Baba, he will be presented in a new avatar this time around. The story will begin where the second part ended,” adds the source. Buzz in the film’s team is that Tabu, who stole the show with her double role of Anjulika and Monjulika in the second outing, may make an appearance. “The makers are keen to bring her back in the third instalment. Since both characters died in the climax, they are brainstorming on how to include her.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan tabu anees bazmee bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK