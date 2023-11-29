Sources say Kartik to kick off Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot from March in Mumbai; makers keen to reunite with Tabu for the horror comedy

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu

Listen to this article Ghost of the past returns to haunt x 00:00

In March, Kartik Aaryan announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a Diwali 2024 offering. Behind the scenes, director Anees Bazmee and the team have made brisk progress on cracking a fitting sequel. So much so that we hear the director will take the third instalment on floors in March 2024.

Sources from the creative team reveal that the horror comedy, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), will be based in a north Indian town. Next week, the directorial team will go scouting for locations in the northern and central belt. A source reveals, “Anees won’t be a part of this recce as he will travel to the US in December. He will return to India in January and finalise the locations from the shortlist. The first schedule will kick off in Mumbai, where the director plans to shoot some dramatic portions with the leading man and supporting cast. After that, they will head to a north Indian town for the second schedule.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan played the character of Ruhaan, who, when caught in a sticky situation, poses as Rooh Baba and claims to drive spirits away. Earlier this year, the actor, Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar cracked a concept that takes Rooh Baba’s narrative forward. “Anees completed the script last month. Though Kartik will reprise his role of Rooh Baba, he will be presented in a new avatar this time around. The story will begin where the second part ended,” adds the source. Buzz in the film’s team is that Tabu, who stole the show with her double role of Anjulika and Monjulika in the second outing, may make an appearance. “The makers are keen to bring her back in the third instalment. Since both characters died in the climax, they are brainstorming on how to include her.”