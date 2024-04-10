Anil Kapoor reminisced about his early days when he was just an ordinary guy trying to impress the girl he liked but lacked enough money to keep the house running

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor reminisced about his early days when he was just an ordinary guy trying to impress the girl he liked, but lacked the funds to take her out on dates. He shared that during those times when he couldn't afford the bills, his wife Sunita would graciously cover them without making him feel uncomfortable.

Anil jokingly remarked that she's now teasing him about it. Anil Kapoor and Sunita got married in 1984, and he mentioned this during an event in Mumbai for a detergent brand, which earned applause from the audience.

Anil Kapoor on his tough financial times

“In my life, when I first met Sunita, 50 years ago… When I met her, obviously I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. It’s not only about doing household jobs. There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things, but I didn’t have to tell her. She would automatically… travelling, going out for meals, sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. Automatically, she knows that of course I don’t have the money to pay the bill. So, she quickly slips some money out of her bag, and before I can come to know, she’s already paid the bill.” He reminisced.

To which daughter Sonam Kapoor said, “She still pays the bills sometimes.”

“Now she’s taking revenge… That understanding has to be there between partners, friends, and especially husbands and wives. When you share the load without making it obvious, and without making the other person feel about it, that’s wonderful.” Anil Kapoor added.

On the work front:

The YRF spy universe only gets bigger and better with time. The previous year saw the universe go ahead with Pathaan and Tiger 3 and the makers have some exciting projects in the pipeline to make this universe grander. Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is all set to join Yash Raj Films spy universe.

As per the sources close to the film, he will be portraying the RAW Chief in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. He is assuming the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to build a cult name for himself through his work in the 'Tiger' franchise.

The actor may be a part of many upcoming films of the YRF universe. Reportedly, he can be seen making a cameo appearance in 'War 2'. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film. Talking about Spy Universe film Alia is teaming up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Reportedly, they will play super-agents in the action entertainer.