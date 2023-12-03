Breaking News
Music behind the menace

Updated on: 04 December,2023 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Animal composer Manan on creating Punjabi track that enhanced film’s fight sequence

Ranbir Kapoor

Via the Punjabi track, Arjan vailly, Manan Bhardwaj attempts to create an impactful musical narrative for a crucial fight scene in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Talking about his discussion with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the song, he says, “He is able to narrate a film’s situation very well. It is in great detail that he describes what will transpire on screen in a scene, and that information is vital for a composer.



This number is set against a fight between brothers. There are many brothers in the scene, and we needed to record their chorus for a fight sequence. The best part about working with [Vanga] is that he will only discuss the scene, and will let you decide how to tackle the music. I wasn’t sure if he would appreciate the sound of sirens or clattering glasses, but given his narration, I assumed it would work,” says the Yaariyan 2 composer. 


Admitting that a film’s casting “plays a big role” in influencing his work, he says he was “more excited than nervous” to compose for Kapoor. “Creating a visual image of how Ranbir and his 12 brothers would pull off a fight sequence that will involve blood and choreography, is [helpful] in composition.” 

