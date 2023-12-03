Animal composer Manan on creating Punjabi track that enhanced film’s fight sequence

Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Music behind the menace x 00:00

Via the Punjabi track, Arjan vailly, Manan Bhardwaj attempts to create an impactful musical narrative for a crucial fight scene in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Talking about his discussion with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the song, he says, “He is able to narrate a film’s situation very well. It is in great detail that he describes what will transpire on screen in a scene, and that information is vital for a composer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This number is set against a fight between brothers. There are many brothers in the scene, and we needed to record their chorus for a fight sequence. The best part about working with [Vanga] is that he will only discuss the scene, and will let you decide how to tackle the music. I wasn’t sure if he would appreciate the sound of sirens or clattering glasses, but given his narration, I assumed it would work,” says the Yaariyan 2 composer.

Admitting that a film’s casting “plays a big role” in influencing his work, he says he was “more excited than nervous” to compose for Kapoor. “Creating a visual image of how Ranbir and his 12 brothers would pull off a fight sequence that will involve blood and choreography, is [helpful] in composition.”