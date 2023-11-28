Animal pre-release event: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘blockbuster connection’ with SS Rajamouli

Animal pre-release event: Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the blockbuster connection between her and SS Rajamouli

Rashmika Mandanna with Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor Rajamouli and Anil Kapoor

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is garnering attention as she gears up for the eagerly awaited release of her upcoming film, 'Animal'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. At the pre-release event for the film on Monday in Hyderabad, she was seen exuding elegance in a beautiful lemon yellow saree. The movie will give audiences a chance to visually appeal to their eyes by seeing the sparking and steaming chemistry between Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor.

The pre-release event was also attended by SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. During her heartfelt address, Rashmika recalled her initial meeting with Rajamouli at the Pushpa event, highlighting their recent collaboration for Animal. She added, " I met you during the Pushpa event sir and then now. I feel like we both have some blockbuster connection".

Clad in an elegant saree and sleeveless blouse, she exuded grace while expressing a perceived "blockbuster connection" that has developed between the two. Rashmika's candid remarks added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for both her role in 'Animal' and her connection with the acclaimed SS Rajamouli.

After the hit event, Rashmika took to Instagram to share pictures from the night. In the first picture, she can be seen addressing the crowd. The projector behind her captures her with Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor. She also penned a note alongside the pictures:

"This is THE frame for me guys.

Who ever captured this moment for me. Thankyou.

This is all about yesterday -

The love, the warmth, the respect, the madness, the nervousness, the anticipation but over all

The magic of the moment.

So grateful to my loves for the endless love.

Thankyou all for yesterday.

Animal is releasing soon.

3 more days to go."

The month of December has always been lucky for Rashmika with her releases. Talking about the same, the actress said, "The month of December has always been a lucky month for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, Anjani Putra, I have received immense love for all my movies that released in the month. Animal is going to be my 5th film that's now releasing in December, and I'm really thrilled about it."

Spilling beans about her character in 'Animal', she said: "I'm eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I'm essaying. It's a very different role for me, something I'd have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!"