'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer enters Rs 200 crore club in 4 days

The craze for actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller film 'Animal' doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

The film has now successfully entered Rs 200 crore club in India within just 4 days of its official release.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 40.06 crore which took the film's total collection (in Hindi language) to Rs 216.64 crore Nett India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, "'ANIMAL' IS A BLOCKBUSTER... #Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER... BIGGEST MONDAY EVER... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: Rs 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC."

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BLOCKBUSTER…#Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER… BIGGEST MONDAY EVER… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: â¹ 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/03KeVR3vu9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2023

In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 246.23 crore Nett in India in just 4 days.

"#Boxoffice Keeping its UNSTOPPABLE RUN in mind, #Animal will be a one-horse race till the #Christmas2023 biggies arrive... 2023 will go down as a landmark year in the history of #Hindi cinema, with three Rs 500+ cr films [NBOC]: #Pathaan, #Gadar2 and #Jawan... #Animal has the power and stamina to join this illustrious list. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr. Total: Rs 29.59 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 246.23 cr Nett BOC," Aadarsh added.

'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

