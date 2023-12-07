Animal: Although it may seem Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are the only star kids, there is a hidden star kid, none other than Bobby Deol's second wife, Shafina Shah.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Animal:Who is Shafina Shah? get to know Bobby Deol's second wife in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which stars Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, has taken India under its control. The movie is reaching the 500 crore club, and it shows no sign of stopping. Although it may seem Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are the only star kids, there is a hidden star kid, none other than Bobby Deol's second wife, Shafina Shah.

Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist Abrar in Animal, Abrar has three wives, who appear in the film towards the end for a few scenes. The seductive wife of Abrar is played by London-based Pakistani actress Shafina Shah. Shafina Shah appeared in Animal only for a couple of scenes, and her presence has been deeply complimented in regard to her interaction with Bobby and his other two wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shafina Shah is the daughter of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. Both her parents are actors, which makes her starkid herself. In a new report from The Namal, Shafina opened up about her background. She said, "I was born in London. My mother, who is Pathan was born in Kohat, Pakistan then she moved to the UK. My late father was from Bootwada, India who moved to the UK and became a well-known British actor for his time. Both my parents were actors and met through the industry,” Shafina's father Haji Ismail Raj Muhammad Patel who is also known by his screen name 'Raj Patel'. Shafina's mother, Atiya Shah, was also an actress in Pakistan.

Shafina also decided to gown the same road by becoming an actress, model, and TV presenter. Shafina Shah began acting years ago; she has appeared in the Pakistani film Lahore to London and also featured in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan. She also won a beauty pageant. Earlier in 2023, Shafoma was also crowned 'Miss Pakistan World 2023' which translates into her representing her country at the Miss World pageant.

'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.