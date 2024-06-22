Breaking News
Anupam Kher mourns demise of Canadian star Donald Sutherland

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The Canadian actor died on Thursday after a long illness, as reported by his son and actor Kiefer Sutherland.

Anupam Kher mourns demise of Canadian star Donald Sutherland

Anupam Kher and Donald Sutherland

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday mourned the demise of Canadian star Donald Sutherland.


Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a picture of the 'Billion Dollar Brain' actor, in which Sutherland was seen wearing a black coat and white shirt.


The post was captioned: "Rest in peace #DonaldSutherland", followed by a broken heart emoji.


With a career spanning six decades, Sutherland has won numerous awards including Emmy and Golden Globe.

He rose to fame for his roles in films such as 'The Dirty Dozen', 'M*A*S*H', and 'Kelly's Heroes'.

He was also featured in movies like 'Start the Revolution Without Me', 'Klute', 'Don't Look Now', 'The Day of the Locust', 'Fellini's Casanova', 'The Eagle Has Landed', 'Animal House', 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers', 'The First Great Train Robbery' and numerous others.

He most recently acted in the 2023 period drama 'Miranda's Victim' directed by Michelle Danner and starring Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Kyle MacLachlan, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Emily VanCamp, Andy Garcia in pivotal roles.

Sutherland will be posthumously seen in 'Heartland'.

