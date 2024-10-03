Breaking News
Anurag Kashyap surprises ‘Joker 2’ fans at special screening in Mumbai

Updated on: 03 October,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fun-filled experiences, including face painting, allowed fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of DC, celebrating the enduring legacies of Batman and the Joker as this year marks their 85th anniversary

Anurag Kashyap at Joker 2 screening

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap surprised DC fans at the special screening of ‘Joker 2’ which was held on October 2 at the Orion Theatre, Santacruz. The event was hosted by Souled Store, who brought together a vibrant community of fans who got the opportunity to meet Kashyap with his crew. 


This year marks the 85th anniversary of Batman and Joker 


In a historic celebration of Indian pop culture, the event saw over 110 prominent influencers from the DC universe. Attendees were treated to a lively environment filled with themed decorations and interactive activities. Fun-filled experiences, including face painting, allowed fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of DC, celebrating the enduring legacies of Batman and the Joker as this year marks their 85th anniversary. 


'Joker 2' stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024. The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

The ace filmmaker will be acting in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’. He will play the role of a father to famous rapper Hanumankind. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. 

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. 

He told IANS, "If I see as a director, mein kabhi khud ko cast nahi karunga (I will never cast myself in any project as a director). But, yes somehow things worked in this (project). The thing is, I prefer to direct and write any day. Production is also a very heavy thing for me, 'majburi mein karna padta hai, kyunki meri filmon se log darr jaate hain' (I have to do it out of compulsion because people get scared of my films).”

anurag kashyap bollywood news Entertainment News

