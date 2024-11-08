Today, Virushka was spotted arriving at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party, and fans' reactions to the posts featuring them together show just how delighted netizens are

In Pic: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article 'Virushka content finally': Fans go gaga as Anushka & Virat pose together at Neha Dhupia’s daughter’s b'day bash x 00:00

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to melt their fans' hearts. Today, the couple was spotted arriving at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party, and fans' reactions to the posts featuring them together show just how delighted netizens are to see their favorite couple together. Kohli even took a photo with a female fan, undoubtedly making it one of the happiest days of her life.

Fans react to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's appearance

Anushka looked super cute in a simple white shirt and blue jeans, while King Kohli won hearts in a casual red T-shirt and light-colored jeans. As soon as the video went viral, fans began reacting, with one commenting, "Virushka content finally after a long time." Another fan added, "That's the reason everyone loves him." A third fan wrote, "Cutest (heart and smiling emojis)."

One fan also noticed how the fan was holding Kohli. The comment read, “His gesture and respect toward the lady was perfectly fine! But the lady should have shown the same respect too. The way she is holding him, it’s not fair.”

Other guests at Neha Dhupia's daughter's birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh, arrived at the party with his nanny. The little boy stole hearts with his charm. Besides Jeh, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi were also seen entering the party. Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, also attended, as did Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Natasa Stankovic, with their son Agastya.

Anushka Sharma's work front and upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in a cameo in the Triptii Dimri starrer 'Qala'. Her upcoming film, 'Chakda 'Xpress', based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was initially set to release this year, but due to creative disagreements, it did not premiere on Netflix. The makers are currently exploring alternative platforms for its release.

More about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Later this year, they were blessed with a second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Recently, on King Kohli's birthday, Anushka shared a picture of their baby boy in Virat's arms for the first time.