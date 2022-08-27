Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anushka Sharma flaunts her bright smile on dazzling sunny day Arjun Kapoor reacts

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'bright' smile on 'dazzling' sunny day, Arjun Kapoor reacts

Updated on: 27 August,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her training session on Friday by posting a series of images on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she added a hilarious comment, which read, "Don't be fooled by that smile"

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'bright' smile on 'dazzling' sunny day, Arjun Kapoor reacts

Picture courtesy/Anushka Sharma's Instagram account


Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is back in action with the sports drama 'Chakda Express' and recently, she dropped a couple of snaps from her 'bright-sunny day' picture diaries on her social media as the actor is currently in England where she is preparing for her future feature with cricket training.


On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her training session on Friday by posting a series of images on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she also added a hilarious comment, which read, "Don't be fooled by that smile".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)


In the pictures, Anushka took a picture close to a cricket ball. She appeared to be taking a nap in two photos, while donning a pair of purple joggers and a white
t-shirt. She posed for the last photograph while beaming broadly.

While the shots bring smiles to her fans, Arjun Kapoor cited a different explanation, which divided the audience. Referring to his birthday wish for the actor where Arjun called her 'India's nature girl', as Anushka quite often posts images, where she is posing in natural settings, "See I was right in my bday post." he commented.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how she bagged her first Hollywood film, 'Heart Of Stone'

For the unversed, On Anushka's birthday, Arjun treated her to a collage of his photo on social media. In the pictures, Arjun could be seen recreating Anushka's pose amidst nature from an old photo shoot and he captioned it," Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India's very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paudhe! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!" In response to the fun banter, Anushka teased him saying, "I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums" and called it a 'tribute.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company 'Clean Slate Filmz'.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018. 

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
anushka sharma virat anushka Shah Rukh Khan Zero

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK