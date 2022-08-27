Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'bright' smile on 'dazzling' sunny day, Arjun Kapoor reacts

On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her training session on Friday by posting a series of images on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she added a hilarious comment, which read, "Don't be fooled by that smile"

Picture courtesy/Anushka Sharma's Instagram account

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is back in action with the sports drama 'Chakda Express' and recently, she dropped a couple of snaps from her 'bright-sunny day' picture diaries on her social media as the actor is currently in England where she is preparing for her future feature with cricket training.

On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into her training session on Friday by posting a series of images on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she also added a hilarious comment, which read, "Don't be fooled by that smile".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In the pictures, Anushka took a picture close to a cricket ball. She appeared to be taking a nap in two photos, while donning a pair of purple joggers and a white

t-shirt. She posed for the last photograph while beaming broadly.

While the shots bring smiles to her fans, Arjun Kapoor cited a different explanation, which divided the audience. Referring to his birthday wish for the actor where Arjun called her 'India's nature girl', as Anushka quite often posts images, where she is posing in natural settings, "See I was right in my bday post." he commented.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how she bagged her first Hollywood film, 'Heart Of Stone'

For the unversed, On Anushka's birthday, Arjun treated her to a collage of his photo on social media. In the pictures, Arjun could be seen recreating Anushka's pose amidst nature from an old photo shoot and he captioned it," Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India's very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paudhe! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!" In response to the fun banter, Anushka teased him saying, "I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums" and called it a 'tribute.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company 'Clean Slate Filmz'.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal