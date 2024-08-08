Anushka Sharma recently posted a picture on her Instagram Story. The photo shows a bowl filled with colourful popsicles and a glimpse of her baby boy

Virushka

Listen to this article PIC: It's popsicle party time for Anushka Sharma and her munchkins Vamika and Akaay x 00:00

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in December 2017 and their son, Akaay, in February 2024. Today, August 8, Anushka shared a cute new picture of her kids enjoying popsicles, and it’s too adorable to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka Sharma makes popsicles with her children

Anushka Sharma recently posted a picture on her Instagram Story. The photo shows a bowl filled with colorful popsicles and another bowl with cucumbers and carrots. You can also spot little Akaay Kohli's hand in the picture, showing how the family is enjoying some popsicles together.

Anushka Sharma makes popsicles with her children, take a look:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted:

A few days ago, a cute video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their son, Akaay, went viral. Now, some new photos of the couple have appeared on social media. There are rumours that Anushka and Virat have permanently moved to London. Amid these rumours, the new photos of the couple are gaining attention online.

In the pictures, Anushka is wearing a bright floral maxi dress. Virat, standing next to her, is dressed in a light blue t-shirt, beige shorts, and a matching cap with "LA" on it.

News about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli in London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently staying in London with their kids-Akaay and Vamika. The actress had also given birth to her son in London earlier this year. It was recently reported that the couple has moved to London permanently. Now, a video of the couple along with their son Akaay roaming on the streets of London has surfaced. In the video, the couple can be seen stopping at a florist.

This is the first video where Akaay was visible. While his face was not visible, he can be seen in Virat's arms. Anushka is seen standing close to them. Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in casuals.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London?

The power couple has been spotted in London quite often. The rumours of them moving to London for good gained prominence after Virat flew to the country right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family. Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.